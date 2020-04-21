Tamar Braxton to Host ‘To Catch A Beautician’ on VH1 (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

Tamar Braxton is including to her actuality TV resume with internet hosting a brand new magnificence collection entitled “To Catch a Beautician” for VH1, Variety has discovered solely.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is partnering with movie star hairstylist Johnny Wright on the collection that debuts Could 25. The duo will assist purchasers confront the beautician who broken their hair; Wright then places the stylists by way of a “hair boot camp” earlier than giving them the possibility to redeem themselves by redoing their disgruntled purchasers’ hair.

In an unique interview with Variety on Monday, Braxton stated she’s been conserving the mission a secret for a few yr.

“I’ve been so enthusiastic about this. This is sort of a dream come true to give you the option to host a present that’s a lot enjoyable with an incredible manufacturing firm [Scout Productions] and wonderful community like VH1,” Braxton stated. “To fulfill so many wonderful folks and to give you the option to encourage and be impressed on the similar time, It’s such a really feel good present. … You crack up, however you be ok with your self after watching it. I’m simply actually, actually grateful to be part of that.”

Braxton is a actuality present veteran, sharing the display screen together with her household for six seasons of “Braxton Household Values,” headlining spin-off “Tamar & Vince,” competing on season 21 of “Dancing with the Stars” and profitable “Celeb Huge Brother” in 2019. Braxton additionally co-hosted the daytime discuss present “The Actual” for 2 seasons.

Recognized for serving as former First Girl Michelle Obama’s private hairstylist, Johnny Wright’s consumer record additionally consists of Maxine Waters, Queen Latifah, Kerry Washington, Regina King and Janelle Monáe.

“I’d met him earlier than on the White Home once I went to go discuss to Michelle [Obama],” Braxton recalled of her partnership with Wright. “It simply labored. And it was simply so academic and entertaining on the similar time. So it was actually, actually refreshing.”

Talking of her personal hairstyling skills, the entertainer quipped, “Hair’s by no means been my strongest go well with, though I can let you know what’s good and what’s not good, I simply can’t do it myself.”

“To Catch a Beautician” is produced by Scout Productions with David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, and Kim McCoy serving as government producers. Sitarah Pendleton-Eaglin and Rachel Tung government produce for VH1.

The wonder collection joins VH1’s in style Monday evening lineup, which incorporates “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” and “T.I. & Tiny: Buddies & Household Hustle.”