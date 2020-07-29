Tamar Braxton WE tv Series Postponed Following Her Hospitalization

Tamar Braxton’s upcoming WE tv collection “Get Ya Life!” has been postponed by the community following the star’s hospitalization, Selection has realized.

The present was presupposed to debut July 30, however the community has now moved the premiere again to early September, “given the present state of affairs.” Braxton was taken to hospital on July 16, after LAPD responded to an emergency name from her Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles.

A press release from a WE tv spokesperson made clear that the community’s “first concern is for (Braxton’s) restoration and well-being.” In line with a supply near the community, it now not felt comfy debuting the collection which affords an intimate view of Braxton’s life.

“Tamar Braxton has been an extremely necessary member of the WE tv household for greater than a decade, and our first concern is for her restoration and well-being,” learn the WE tv assertion. “Given the present state of affairs, we’re suspending the premiere of ‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!’ till September 10. This collection was conceived by Tamar and is an actual portrait of a dynamic girl juggling the calls for of being a single mom, a brand new relationship and her profession. We all know, when the time is correct, Tamar’s followers will relate to seeing this trustworthy portrait of her life, however – at this second – we’re becoming a member of together with her followers and sending power and therapeutic within the hope that she is getting the help and assist she wants at this troublesome time.”

In asserting the collection, WE tv mentioned it might have “stunning revelations and excessive breakthroughs,” and present “essentially the most genuine facet of Tamar Braxton ever.” For the collection, Braxton invited cameras into her life together with her new boyfriend David, because the makes an attempt to relaunch her music profession.