Tamara Gorro and Ezequiel Garay announced their reconciliation on social networks: “Better together”

The post shared by Tamara Gorro and Ezequiel Garay

Ezekiel Garay y Tamara Beanie they became one of the couples with the greatest media impact in Europe as a result of the high exposure of both. The former soccer player and the model were once again in the news in the last few hours after announcing their reconciliation six months after informed of their separation after 12 years of relationship.

The former world runner-up defender with Argentina in 2014 and the Spanish presenter shared the same post on their profile on Instagram to let the world know that they are in a relationship again. “Better together”they both wrote with heart emojis and a smiling photo.

“All my life my life. I love you so much my beautiful “was signed by the former player who emerged from Newell’s, but had stints at Real Madrid, Racing Santander, Valencia, Benfica from Portugal and Zenit from Russia before announcing his retirement in July 2021 overwhelmed by injuries.

“Because smiles are eternal and together”she shared in her stories after publishing a video in which they both danced to the song Everything about you de Alejandro Raw.

Among the multiple comments that the posting had on Gorro’s profile was that of the Argentine model Evangeline Andersonwho has been in a relationship for years with the former footballer and current Bayern Munich coach Martín Demichelis. “What a joy, love always triumphs”, he claimed. He also expressed his joy Katia Aveirothe sister of Cristiano Ronaldo. Meanwhile, in Garay’s profile you could see the “likes” of Angel Di Maria, Ramiro Funes Mori y Cristian Ansaldi.

Gorro and Garay started dating in 2010 (Photo: @tamara_gorro)

In January of this year, the 35-year-old Spanish model and presenter had been in charge of publicizing the novelty of separation with a video on social networks that Garay also shared. “I start this 2022 making this video that I would never have wanted to record and I couldn’t even imagine. Ezequiel and I are going to take some time as a couple, as a married couple. We are going to separate, not divorce. We have stopped in time with the hope of recovering and ending life together as we have always wanted, ”he said at the time.

At that time, Gary he had been officially retired for six months although his physical problems had already kept him away from the courts long before. His last professional meeting took place in february 2020 during the triumph of Valencia against Celta for the Spanish Leagueat the same time he had already been away from the Argentine national team for the same issue (he played for the last time in October 2015 against Ecuador for Qualifiers).

The central marker, a starter in the seven games in the 2014 World Cup that had Argentina as a finalist, told the end of 2021 that a new stage began away from the world of soccer and involved in construction.

Cap and Garay They began their love relationship in 2010when the defender was a member of Real Madrid. Two years later, already in Portugal as a result of the footballer’s work at Benfica, they decided to get married. Father of two children, in 2018 he had decided to reconfirm his love and they chose to marry again.

KEEP READING:

The new life of a world runner-up with Argentina in Brazil 2014: he works in the construction world

The sexual revelations of the model Tamara Gorro, wife of soccer player Ezequiel Garay

The moving reunion between Ezequiel Garay and his wife Tamara Gorro after the player overcame the coronavirus

Ezequiel Garay separated from Tamara Gorro: “We have been living together for months without being a couple, but there is love”