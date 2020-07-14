Tamera Mowry-Housley Leaves ‘The Actual’ Talk Show – Variety

Tamera Mowry-Housley is leaving her speak present “The Actual” after six seasons.

She co-hosted the present since 2013, which initially featured her alongside Tamar Braxton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton.

“For seven years, my house and coronary heart has been at ‘The Actual.’ The friendships that I’ve made there’ll final a lifetime, and the those who I’ve had the blessing to interview have modified my life for the higher. I’m so happy with what all the women and I’ve achieved there, together with two well-deserved NAACP Picture Award and a Daytime Emmy,” she wrote on Instagram. “Nevertheless, all good issues should come to an finish, and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I’m shifting on from ‘The Actual.’ To my fellow hosts, I really like you, I’ll miss you, and I’ll at all times be there for you. Thanks for instructing me, supporting me and loving all of me. Sisters perpetually. I’ll be rooting for you, as I stay up for spending extra time with my household, pursuing superb new alternatives and embarking on the subsequent chapter of my life.”

Following Mowry-Housley’s exit, the remaining hosts embody Love, Mai and Houghton. Braxton left the speak present in 2016. Actor and comic Amanda Seales additionally joined the lineup briefly in January, however departed in June of this yr.