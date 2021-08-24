Tamil Actor Anand Kannan Suffers From Most cancers

Tamil actor and commentator Anand Kannan kicked the bucket in the dark on Monday.

He has been affected by most cancers for years.

Anand was once a skilled actor who simplest had most cancers. Anand Kannan entered the tv international by means of operating at Vasantham TV in Singapore. He then moved to Chennai and joined Solar Track Channel as a video jockey. Venkat has acted in director Saroja. She additionally starred within the film ‘Adisaya Sevakam’ which was once launched in 2012.

Anand Kannan was once awarded the ‘Perfect Actor’ award from the World Adolescence Icon and Tv Actors Affiliation (South India) on the International College Tamil Convention in 2013. He was once awarded because the ‘Perfect Host’ for Saval Singapore.