Tech

Tamil Movie “Iruttu” Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla &Filmywap for Free Download in HD High quality.

October 30, 2020
2 Min Read

Tamil Movie Iruttu Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers Filmyzilla Filmywap for Free Download in HD Quality

This time the newest Tamil Movie “Iruttu” fall prey in to piracy. It leaked on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Filmywap and Movierulz. It’s a supernatural horror film written and directed by V. Z. Durai was launched on sixth December 2019. This film was starer with Sundar C., Sai Dhanshika, Vimala Raman and Sakshi Choudhary as in lead function. The music was compose by Girishh G. whereas cinematography was dealt with by E. Krishnasamy.

How one can Download Iruttu?

This film was launched on sixth December 2019. Its additionally obtainable on Amazon prime if you’d like you may subscribe 1 month free subscription of Amazon Prime with its trial model additionally you may go together with there premium model worth beginning with Rs. 999 solely for a Yr. We gained’t advocate you to obtain the films from any pirated web site which give you pirated content material. Purpose behind is that first it’s not authorized and second its unethical to make use of such content material.

What’s the Story of Iruttu?

The Story began with a hill station the place 7 folks murdered and a cop has to resolve that homicide thriller. The film was actually profitable and gathered good viewers.

Under are a few of its viewers overview.

Right here we should be famous that the actor Sundar C. made entry in any film after 2 years of a protracted hole.

What’s the Trailer of Iruttu

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.