Tamil Nadu: 20 yr previous pupil commits suicide once you have low marks in NEET examination

NEET, suicide, Salem (Tamil Nadu), Salem: A 20-year-old pupil in Salem, Tamil Nadu has handed the Nationwide Eligibility and Front Take a look at. (NEET) Suicide once you have stressed out once you have low marks in (Suicide) did it. Scholar Subhash Chandra Bose had were given low marks in NEET and pissed off by way of this, Bose had ate up insecticide on November 2.

Giving knowledge, the police stated that Subhash Chandra Bose, a resident of Vadgumarai, had given the NEET exam, the result of that have been declared 4 days in the past. Bose had scored low marks on this exam and reportedly pissed off by way of this, Bose ate up insecticide on November 2.

The coed's oldsters took him to the federal government health facility in Athur. Police stated that Bose's situation was once crucial, so he was once referred to a personal health facility in Salem, however he died at 3.30 am on Saturday.

The coed’s frame was once taken to the federal government health facility for postmortem the place a lot of his family members collected. Expressing outrage over the incident, senior AIADMK chief Okay. Palaniswami expressed condolences to the households of the deceased. The Chief of Opposition within the Meeting suggested the scholars to not take such “incorrect” steps. (enter language)