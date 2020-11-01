Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister Doraikkannu died at age 72, infected with Corona virus

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister Dies: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. More than 1 lakh 22 thousand people have died in India due to Corona virus. Everyone, from mango to special, are falling prey to it. Now Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu passed away on Saturday night. 72-year-old Doraikkannu was battling a corona virus infection. In a medical bulletin issued by Dr. A. Selvaraj, Executive Director of Cauvery Hospital, it was said that the minister died on Saturday night.

He said, ‘It is very sad to say that Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu died at 11.15 pm on Saturday night. Our prayers and condolences are with his family in this difficult time. ”Doraikkannu was brought here from the Government Medical College Hospital in Villapuram on 13 October. Since then, he was undergoing treatment here. He was admitted to the hospital after complaining of restlessness.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit expressed grief over the death of Doraikkannu and said that he was saddened to learn about the death of the minister. He said in his condolence message, ‘Doraikkannu was known for his simplicity, humility, cleanliness, governance skills and commitment to the welfare of the farming community….’ He said, ‘He handled the Ministry of Agriculture with utmost dedication and there Made a strong image. His untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the people of Tamil Nadu and especially to the AIADMK party. ”Purohit expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the minister and said that he prays to God for the peace of the departed soul.

Doraikkannu was elected a member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in 2006, 2011 and 2016 from Papanasam in Thanjavur district. He was included in the cabinet in 2016 by the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Since last Sunday, his health was getting worse. The hospital said on Monday that they are being treated for Kovid pneumonia and related complications.

(input language)