Tamil Nadu: Appointed non-Brahmin clergymen in temples, DMK authorities fulfilled election promise

Chennai: Pleasant its ballot promise of appointing applicants of all castes as clergymen in temples, the DMK-led authorities in Tamil Nadu on Saturday appointed 24 educated ‘archakas’ or clergymen from other castes. Leader Minister M.Okay. Stalin, whilst appointing posts in quite a lot of classes, passed over the appointment order of ‘Hindu Dharma and Charmarth Endowment Division’ to 75 folks.Additionally Learn – The have an effect on of India’s power and global grievance, Pakistan rebuilt the demolished temple

On the identical time, two non-Brahmin clergymen – P Maharajan and S Arunkumar – were appointed in Madurai temples run by way of the Hindu Spiritual Affairs Division. This knowledge used to be given by way of Temple Joint Commissioner Okay Chelladurai on Sunday. Additionally Learn – After Pakistan, non secular fundamentalists assault Hindu temples, properties in Bangladesh, 11 arrested

Tamil Nadu | Two non-Brahmin priests- P Maharajan and S Arunkumar were appointed to the temples in Madurai, run by way of the Division of Hindu Spiritual Affairs: Temple Joint Commissioner Okay Chelladurai said the day before today – ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2021

Additionally Learn – Miscreants assault 4 Hindu temples in Bangladesh, wreck 10 idols, pressure continues

Amongst the ones recruited, 24 applicants have finished their coaching to grow to be clergymen in Hindu temples from the state government-run coaching heart, whilst 34 have finished the learning of archakas (clergymen) from different faculties.

The federal government mentioned that 208 individuals who were appointed come with Bhattacharya, Odhuvarya Pujari and technical and administrative center assistants. These kinds of were appointed as in step with the prescribed process.

Whilst Bhattacharya is a Vaishnava priest, Odhuvarya is educated in Tamil Shaivism traditions, making a song hymns composed by way of Shaivite sages, together with Appar and Manikavasagar, to reward Lord Shiva.

It’s been 100 days because the DMK shaped the federal government in Tamil Nadu on August 14. The birthday party, in its manifesto for the April 6 meeting elections within the state, had confident that applicants from all castes, who’ve finished coaching for the submit of clergymen in temples, could be given appointments. Stalin took oath as the executive minister on Might 7.

Regarding reformist chief Thanathai Periyar EV Ramaswamy, the federal government mentioned in its press unlock that he fought for equivalent rights of worship for all who imagine in God.

Following in his footsteps, the then DMK authorities (2006 to 11) led by way of Leader Minister M. Karunanidhi issued a central authority order to nominate Hindus belonging to all castes as clergymen of temples, consistent with the commentary.