Tamil Nadu Climate Replace: There’s a chance of a cyclonic hurricane in Tamil Nadu, there might be heavy rain in Chennai on November 10!

Tamil Nadu Climate Replace The Indian Meteorological Division (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in lots of districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday and for the following few days. There’s a chance of heavy rain in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nilgiris, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Kallakuruchi, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruchi.Additionally Learn – Rain breaks 120-year file in Kerala, very best rainfall within the month of October

The IMD has predicted {that a} low force house is more likely to transfer in opposition to north Tamil Nadu within the subsequent two days and rain will proceed over the north coastal area of the state on November 11 and 12. Officers mentioned that from November 10, there’s a chance of heavy rain in Chennai and its surrounding spaces. Additionally Learn – Flood Caution in Chennai: Rain in Chennai worsens state of affairs, flood caution issued

Chennai has already been receiving heavy rains for the previous few days and persons are being shifted from low-lying spaces of the town, together with Anna Nagar. Tamil Nadu Leader Minister M.Okay. Stalin is more likely to consult with the submerged spaces of Chennai on Sunday and has directed officers to intently observe the garage ranges of the dams. Additionally Learn – Tamil Nadu: 20 yr previous pupil commits suicide after you have low marks in NEET examination

(enter language)