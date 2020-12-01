Tamil Nadu Cyclone Burevi Latest Update: Cyclone forecast in Tamil Nadu on December 4, will run at 85KM per hour

Tamil Nadu Cyclone Burevi Latest Update: There is a possibility of a cyclone in Tamil Nadu on December 4. This will be the second cyclone to come in the state in a week. The Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that high pressure in the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm late Tuesday. Also Read – Cyclone Burevi: First Cyclone Nivar and now ‘Buravi’, threat to Tamil Nadu and Kerala again

He said that its cyclonic storm is expected to pass through the Sri Lankan coast near Trincomalee on the evening or night of December 2, and during this time winds will be at a speed of 75 to 85 km per hour.

Cyclone Warning Division said, "It is likely to move westwards and reach the Gulf of Mannar and the nearby Comorin area on the morning of December 3. After this, it will probably move west-southwest and pass through the coast of South Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on the morning of December 4."

Last week, very severe cyclonic ‘Navarat’ came in Tamil Nadu.

