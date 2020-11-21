Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister’s big announcement, ‘AIADMK to continue its alliance with BJP in next assembly election’

Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu: After Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM and AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam has made a big announcement that he will continue his alliance with BJP in the upcoming assembly elections. Let us know that this statement has come at a time when Amit Shah has arrived here on a two-day visit to the city. Also Read – I will not join BJP even if I die: TMC MP Saugata Roy

Appreciating Shah, Panneerselvam called him the youngest home minister in the country. Panneerselvam also announced that his party's alliance with the BJP will continue in the upcoming elections as well. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held next year. Panneerselvam said that the AIADMK will win the election for the third time.

Shah lays foundation stone for projects worth 67 thousand crores in Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah dedicated the fifth reservoir, prepared at a cost of Rs 380 crore to the city to cater to the drinking water supply of Chennai city of Tamil Nadu, and laid the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects worth over Rs 67,000 crore across the state.

Among the projects that Shah laid the foundation stone for are the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail costing Rs 61,843 crore, the elevated highway in Coimbatore with an estimated cost of Rs 1,620 crore, a barrage across the Kaveri river in Karur district and over Rs 3,000 crore here IOCL projects are included.

Shah dedicated the Theravikandigai reservoir in Thiruvallur district and laid the foundation stone for these projects from Kalivanar Arangam here. Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were also present on the occasion.

