Tamil Nadu Executive Extends Lockdown Until September 6 With Further Relaxations; Faculties For Elegance 9-12 And Theatres To Reopen With 50% Capability | 📰 LatestLY

Chennai, August 21: The Tamil Nadu executive on Saturday prolonged the COVID-19 lockdown until Septemeber 6 with relaxations. Faculties for college students of categories from 9-12 to reopne with 50 % capability from September. Colleged may even reopen from September 1. In the meantime, threatres are allowed to perform with 50 % capability from August 23. All stores also are allowed toopen until 9 pm.

Tweets Via ANI:

Tamil Nadu Executive extends lockdown until Sept 6 with further relaxations; faculties for college students of categories 9-12 to reopen from Sept 1 with 50% capability All schools to serve as from Sept 1 on a rotational foundation with vaccinated coaching & non-teaching personnel — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

Tamil Nadu Executive permits theatres to reopen with 50% capability from Aug 23; all stores allowed to perform until 9 pm can serve as until 10 pm from Aug 23; IT-related organizations can serve as with 100% body of workers — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

