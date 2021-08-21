Tamil Nadu Executive Extends Lockdown Until September 6 With Further Relaxations; Faculties For Elegance 9-12 And Theatres To Reopen With 50% Capability | 📰 LatestLY

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Tamil Nadu Govt Extends Lockdown Till September 6 With Additional Relaxations; Schools For Class 9-12 And Theatres To Reopen With 50% Capacity | 📰 thenewstrace

Chennai, August 21: The Tamil Nadu executive on Saturday prolonged the COVID-19 lockdown until Septemeber 6 with relaxations. Faculties for college students of categories from 9-12 to reopne with 50 % capability from September. Colleged may even reopen from September 1. In the meantime, threatres are allowed to perform with 50 % capability from August 23. All stores also are allowed toopen until 9 pm.

Tweets Via ANI:

(SocialLY brings you the entire newest breaking information, viral tendencies and data from social media international, together with Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above submit is embeded without delay from the person’s social media account and thenewstrace Personnel won’t have changed or edited the content material frame. The perspectives and details showing within the social media submit don’t mirror the critiques of thenewstrace, additionally thenewstrace does no longer suppose any duty or legal responsibility for a similar.)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here