Tamil Nadu: Homicide case accused DMK MP TRVS Ramesh surrenders in court docket

Tamil Nadu Information Replace: DMK MP from Cuddalore Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu TRVS Ramesh surrendered in a court docket in Panruti on Monday morning on fees of homicide. Allow us to tell that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP (DMK MP) TRVS Ramesh has been accused of killing an worker of cashew unit.

On this case of homicide, 5 other people together with the assistant of S Ramesh have already been arrested on this case.

Cuddalore | DMK chief & Cuddalore MP TRVS Ramesh surrendered sooner than a court docket in Panruti, previous lately. He used to be booked in reference to the homicide of a employee in a cashew processing unit owned by means of him#TamilNadu %.twitter.com/gziOI0MbQH – ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021



Allow us to tell {that a} case used to be registered in opposition to DMK chief and Cuddalore MP TRVS Ramesh in reference to the homicide of an worker operating in a cashew processing unit. DMK chief S Ramesh used to be booked underneath quite a lot of sections of the IPC for homicide, conspiracy and destruction of proof. CB-CID is probing the subject. PMK functionary Govindarasu used to be operating within the cashew unit owned by means of Ramesh in Cuddalore district for the previous seven years. The control of the cashew processing unit had claimed that Govindarasu died because of suicide and used to be first of all investigated by means of the police as a loss of life underneath suspicious instances.