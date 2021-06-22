Tamil Nadu Information: 88 applicants going through felony fees gained the election: Document claims

Tamil Nadu Information: An research by way of Affiliation for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Tamil Nadu Election Watch (TEW) presentations that within the lately concluded Tamil Nadu state meeting elections, out of 144 winners going through felony fees, 88 gained towards their spotless runner-up. Succeeded in. The file is in keeping with the research of vote percentage of all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu Meeting Elections, 2021, which came about on 6 April. Additionally Learn – Ek DM Ye Bhi: It’s not tricky for the aged for vaccination, after crossing forests and mountains, DM himself reached the village with the vaccine

Out of those 88 winners, two have gained by way of greater than 45 % margin. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Udayanidhi Stalin gained from Chepauk Thiruvallikeni constituency with a victory margin of fifty.47 in step with cent. Of the 234 winners, 12 are ladies and they all gained their constituencies with a vote percentage of 34 % or extra. Out of those ladies winners, Sivagama Sundari Okay, DMK candidate from Krishnarayapuram constituency has gained the perfect in her constituency with 53.37 in step with cent vote percentage and her victory margin is 17.48 in step with cent.

Of the 79 re-elected winners, none have gained of their respective constituencies with a vote percentage of not up to 35 %. A complete of 33 (42 in step with cent) have gained with greater than 50 in step with cent vote percentage. 26 (33 %) of the re-elected winners gained by way of a margin of not up to 10 % of the win, whilst 8 gained by way of a margin of greater than 30 % of the win.

The research mentioned that the winners of the Tamil Nadu state meeting elections this 12 months gained with a mean of 48.37 in step with cent of the entire votes polled. Within the 2016 elections, the winners gained with a mean of 45.67 % of the entire voter turnout.

Giving details about the usage of the NOTA button, which was once arrange by way of the Election Fee of India in 2013 to provide citizens the choice of rejecting all applicants of their constituency, the research states that balloting within the Tamil Nadu Legislative Meeting Of the 4,62,36,492 votes polled, 3,45,538 (0.75 in step with cent) voted for NOTA this 12 months. (IANS Hindi)