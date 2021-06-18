Tamil Nadu Information: Early life of different caste attacked boy taking bathtub in canal, caste violence erupts

Tamil Nadu Information Replace: Violence broke out in some spaces of rural Tamil Nadu on Friday after an assault on an ITI scholar in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district. Police stated the scholar used to be known as a Scheduled Caste B of Marudham Nagam in Tirunelveli district. Balmukesh, who used to be attacked on Wednesday night time. The attackers attacked Balmukesh on Wednesday night time when he used to be taking a bathtub within the canal. He sustained accidents and used to be taken to Tirunelveli Clinical School Clinic, the place he’s present process remedy. Additionally Learn – Delhi Information: Reimbursement of five lakhs on demise because of loss of oxygen in Delhi, Sisodia alleges – Middle created hassle

Muneerpalam police have registered a case in opposition to Sankaralingam, Arun Pandian, Arumugam, Vathu Mani and a few different unidentified individuals underneath quite a lot of sections of IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Giving details about the incident, the police stated that when the inside track of the assault on Balmukesh reached his village in Marudham Nagar, a gaggle of youths from the village attacked the accused. They ransacked the homes of the accused. A automotive, an autorickshaw and a bike had been destroyed. In addition they set two hay stacks on hearth. Greater than 10 homes had been broken in stone pelting.

The attackers additionally blocked the street passing thru Marudham Nagar, tough the arrest of the ones concerned within the assault on Balmukesh. The protesters instructed the police that atrocities in opposition to SC/ST folks within the village have persevered unabated since 2019 after the homicide of Rajamani of Marudham Nagar.

In the meantime, contributors of different castes additionally blocked the Tirunelveli-Papanasam freeway and demanded the arrest of those that ransacked their homes, destroyed their cars and set grass sacks on hearth.

Police additionally stated that during a comparable incident, the similar workforce, which attacked Balamukesh, entered the Subramanyapuram Sri Lanka refugee camp and attacked Chinnadurai (55) and Perumal (65) with sickles after which fled. Citizens of the refugee camp additionally submit a blockade after the assault. South Zone Inspector Normal T.S. Anbu is tenting within the space to forestall untoward incidents. (IANS Hindi)