Tamil Nadu: Installation of Lord Ganesha idols in public places is not allowed, this is the reason

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government said that the installation and worship of idols of Lord Ganesha in public places could not be allowed in public places in view of the corona virus epidemic and people have been advised to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi festival in their homes on 22 August.

The government said in an official release that in keeping with the restrictions and the public good to deal with the spread of the corona virus, to install idols of Lord Vinayaka in public places, offer prayers and later immerse the idols The procession cannot be allowed to take place. "The government said that, therefore, people should celebrate the festival in their homes.

The release said that when people go to the market to buy essential things for the festival, they should follow the Kovid norms like maintaining social distance. Similarly, people should follow precautionary rules while visiting small temples.