Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: Lockdown extended till 30 November in Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges to open from 16

Lockdown Extended in Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Friday that educational and research institutes and hostels would be allowed to open from November 16. He announced several other loopholes and said that the lockdown has been extended till 30 November.

In a statement issued here, he said, only schools from class 6 to 12 will be allowed to open schools. The Chief Minister said that suburban train service will be allowed to operate as per SOP of Central Government. He said that the movie theater will be opened from November 10, but only 50 percent seat capacity will be allowed.

At the same time religious and political programs will be allowed from November 16, but only 100 people will be able to join it. Palaniswamy said that the lockdown would still be applicable in respect of swimming pools, beaches, tourist spots and international aircraft. The Chief Minister said that relaxation will be applicable only in non-containment zones.

(Input IANS)