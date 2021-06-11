Tamil Nadu Lockdown Prolonged: In Tamil Nadu, the lockdown has been prolonged until June 21, extra comfy than prior to in 27 districts. View tenet

Tamil Nadu Lockdown Prolonged: The lockdown has been prolonged until June 21 with additional relaxations in Tamil Nadu. In step with the Tamil Nadu authorities, government-run Tasmac stores in 27 districts of the state are allowed to function between 10 am and 5 pm. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Lockdown Replace: Lockdown can be got rid of in Pune! Stores will open until 7 pm. See pointers right here

Allow us to tell that previous the Tamil Nadu authorities, giving reduction within the strict legislation of lockdown, prolonged it for per week until 6 am on June 14, which has now been prolonged to June 21. Its knowledge has been issued from the CM place of work. In step with the issued order, leisure in lockdown has additionally been introduced in 27 districts. The federal government has introduced some extra leisure in restrictions in those 27 districts.

The relaxations introduced by means of the federal government can be appropriate from June 14. Except for this, Tasmac liquor stores in 27 districts are allowed to serve as from 10 am to five pm. On the identical time, industries are allowed to function with 33% personnel.