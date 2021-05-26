Tamil Nadu meeting to move answer towards 3 agricultural regulations: CM Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Leader Minister MK Stalin acknowledged that the federal government will carry a answer within the state meeting asking the central govt to withdraw 3 agricultural regulations. In a remark issued right here, Stalin recalled the electoral promise of his birthday celebration DMK that it had promised the central govt to move a answer to withdraw the 3 agricultural regulations and move the essential regulations for it. Additionally Learn – Kisan Black Day: Other people put black flags on properties and cars in Punjab, Haryana

Stalin acknowledged that six months have handed since agitating the farmers towards the 3 agricultural regulations handed through the central govt.

DMK President Stalin additionally acknowledged that this is a subject of outrage that the Central Executive has no longer attempted to have positive discussion with the farmers to unravel the problem nor has taken steps to repeal the 3 agricultural regulations.