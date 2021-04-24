Tamil Nadu New Lockdown Pointers: New tips relating to lockdown issued in Tamil Nadu, all spiritual puts will stay closed from 26 April; Know complete element

Tamil Nadu New Lockdown Pointers: Tamil Nadu Govt has launched new tips relating to lockdown within the state. In keeping with this, there shall be many new restrictions within the state from 26 April. In keeping with the brand new tips, all spiritual puts shall be closed from April 26. Additionally Learn – Uttar Pradesh Lockdown Newest Information: Chai Virani, UP Is Complete Lock For 59 Hours, Know What The Restrictions Will Get

With the exception of this, attractiveness parlors, salons, spas, barber stores shall be closed from 26 April. On the identical time, simplest parcels / takeaways can also be allowed in motels, eating places and tea stores. All of the puts of worship shall be closed to the general public from 26 April.

In keeping with the ideas, marriage ceremony ceremonies can also be held with a most of fifty other people, whilst 25 other people shall be allowed to wait the funeral. Vacationers from all different states aside from Puducherry should practice for an e-pass via the federal government portal, and provided that allowed, they are going to be allowed to return to the state.