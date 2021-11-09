Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy to very heavy rain caution issued in Tamil Nadu nowadays, there could also be a chance of a cyclonic hurricane

Tamil Nadu Rains: In the course of steady heavy rains within the northern districts of Tamil Nadu together with Chennai, now the state is underneath risk of cyclone. If truth be told, there’s a low force within the southeast of the Bay of Bengal, which is able to grow to be a despair within the subsequent 24 hours. As quickly because it reaches northwards, heavy rain and robust winds can happen in coastal districts together with Central Tamil Nadu and coastal spaces of South Andhra. It’s been raining in Rameshwaram since this morning. The Meteorological Division has warned that because of the Northeast Monsoon, there could also be heavy rains until November 14.Additionally Learn – Climate Forecast: Alert issued for heavy to very heavy rain in those states on November 10-11, clouds will rain the next day too

Whilst issuing an alert, the Meteorological Division has stated that there’s a chance of heavy to very heavy rains in all of the state nowadays. Fishermen had been steered to not project into the ocean between November 9 and 12. Additionally Learn – Chennai Rains Newest Replace: Best possible rainfall in Chennai since 2015, two days vacation in colleges, schools of four districts; IMD issued Crimson Alert

Rameswaram receives rainfall because of Northeast Monsoon over Tamil Nadu IMD predicts ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall within the state nowadays. %.twitter.com/Yky7SmOLmF – ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

Thus far 4 other people have died because of rain in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, because of incessant rains, the entire lifestyles is disturbed, water has entered the homes of other people in lots of spaces. In keeping with information company PTI, 4 other people have died thus far because of heavy rains within the state. The dep. has issued an orange alert in all of the state, whilst a crimson alert has been issued for some spaces.

Maximum portions of the northern districts, together with Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Vellore, had been receiving gentle to reasonable and intermittent rain since Monday morning. In the meantime, the Meteorological Division (IMD) has predicted extra rain within the town and adjacent spaces from Tuesday.

Orange alert issued until 14 November

The Meteorological Division has issued orange alert for 14 districts together with Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli until November 14. The dep. has additionally issued a yellow alert for Karnataka. There’s a chance of heavy rain in 13 districts right here on Tuesday. In keeping with the dep., there could also be heavy rain because of cyclonic force.