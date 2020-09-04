Tamilnadu: Big blast in Cuddalore’s firecracker factory, seven killed, four injured

Tamilnadu explosion: Seven people have died in a horrific explosion following a fire in a fireworks factory in Cuddalore area of ​​Tamil Nadu, while four people are badly injured. The factory owner has also died in this blast. Cuddalore Superintendent of Police M Sri Abhinav has confirmed this. According to the information, this cracker factory is in Cuddalore, 190 km from Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu. Looking at the scenes of the accident, it seems that how terrible the explosion is.

Tamil Nadu: Death toll rises to seven in Cuddalore fire incident, says SP M Sree Abhinav https://t.co/lGY1REwZpl pic.twitter.com/WBgOOJVbbt – ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

Mr. Abhinav, Superintendent of Police, Cuddalore, told NDTV, “The factory has a license. Everyone is going to work here. Investigations are on whether they used to make Country Made Bombs or were only using permitted explosives. ”

Police said five women were among the seven people who died in the blast. The incident took place in Kurungudi village in Katumannarkoli. The building has been completely damaged due to this horrific explosion.

According to the information, a fire broke out in the firecracker factory on Friday morning and then the whole area was shaken by a loud blast. Explosions were heard for several kilometers. Police personnel rushed to the spot as soon as they got information about the incident and recovered the bodies. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. According to people, the number of people killed in the accident may increase further.