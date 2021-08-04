Tamyra Mensah-Inventory Turns into First American Black Lady To Win…

American wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Inventory closed her first Olympics in dominant taste on Tuesday, profitable gold within the ladies’s 68-pound freestyle ultimate. She is simplest the second one girl – and the primary black girl – to win Olympic wrestling gold for the US.



Most sensible seed Mensah-Inventory defeated 2nd seed Blessing Oborududu 4-1 after taking issues with two takedowns within the first length. Neither athlete scored some degree in the second one length, in spite of Oborududu’s more and more determined efforts.

By means of profitable silver, Oborududu turned into the primary Nigerian athlete to win an Olympic medal in wrestling.

After the fit, Mensah-Inventory, 28, commented at the historic parts of her ultimate with Oborududu.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my god, take a look at how we constitute,’” Mensah-Inventory stated, in line with… The Related Press. “It’s so insanely superb. You are making historical past, I make historical past. We make historical past. So it supposed so much.”

She additionally spoke about her want to encourage black women to combat and her circle of relatives’s heritage in Ghana, the place her father got here from. Mensah-Inventory misplaced her father whilst in highschool — he died in a automobile twist of fate when he got here house from a wrestling fit, in line with Crew USA.

“He would had been the loudest right here,” she stated. “He would had been so proud.”

Mensah-Inventory curled her arms in a heart-shaped gesture instantly after her win, smiling and bowing to the small crowd at Makuhari Messe Corridor out of doors Tokyo. She hugged her coaches and collected a big American flag, which she held prime above her head.

A number of instances at the mat and on degree, Mensah-Inventory burst into tears.

“I believe more than happy and I stay making an attempt to not cry, however it helps to keep taking place,” she stated, in line with a Crew USA file. “I simply need to pass into a depressing room and cry, however I’m crying with pleasure.”

To achieve the finals, Mensah-Inventory, who hails from Katy, Texas, fought his means via a difficult draw.

Her first fit used to be in opposition to Sara Dosho of Japan – the 2016 Olympic gold medalist and 2017 global champion. Then she moved directly to China’s Feng Zhou, who took a wonder win in opposition to Mensah-Inventory in early 2020. Each elite combatants failed to attain some degree in opposition to the American in Japan, beating them every by means of a rating of 10-0.

In her semifinal, Mensah-Inventory confronted some other former global champion in Ukraine’s Alla Cherkasova. After falling at the back of, she recovered past due to win 10-4.

The gold medal closes a protracted quest for Mensah-Inventory, who completed first in the United States Olympic crew trials forward of the Rio Olympics however used to be not able to take part as the United States didn’t qualify for a gold medal. position in her weight magnificence. She traveled to Brazil for the Video games, however simplest as a coaching spouse.

It’s the second one medal for the American ladies in Tokyo, an afternoon after five-time global champion Adeline Grey gained silver within the 76 kilogram class. Helen Maroulis, who gained Crew USA’s first gold medal in ladies’s wrestling in 2016, is scheduled to combat in Japan past due within the morning (native time) on Wednesday.



