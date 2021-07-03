Tandoor Ullu Internet Sequence (2021) Complete Episode | Rashmi Desai

Tandoor is a brand new ullu internet sequence starring well-liked actress Rashmi Desai and Tanuj Virwani in pivotal roles. Directed through Vidyan, the sequence used to be bankrolled through Nivedita Basu and Chitra Vakil Sharma. Actress Rashmi shared a fantastic first glance poster at the instance of Tanuj’s birthday. The shot used to be taken at the units of the Tandoor ullu internet sequence. Amitriyaan Ami performs a supporting function within the sequence. Watch all of the newest episodes of Tandoor internet sequence on-line on Ullu app.

WATCH TANDOOR WEB SERIES ON ULLU

The makers launched the primary glimpse of Tandoor sequence appearing a person burning a frame. Consistent with resources, Tandoor internet sequence is an investigative mystery the place Rashami Desai portrays the function of Palak, an aspiring flesh presser who will get married to her lover secretly. Issues worsen when her husband doesn’t reciprocate her love. Later, Palak (Rashmi) too avoids him and unearths solace in every other guy.

Lovers are urging makers to add Rashmi’s Tandoor trailer quickly on Ullu youtube channel. It’s Rashmi’s virtual debut internet sequence after her look on tv. The entire episodes of the Tandoor sequence would possibly streams on 19 March 2021 (Friday). Let’s look forward to the professional affirmation. You’ll additionally watch Tandoor internet sequence on MX Participant.

Rashmi Desai got here to the limelight after her participation in Salman Khan’s truth display “Bigg Boss”. She is a contestant of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 14.

Tandoor Teaser

Watch the professional teaser video of Ullu internet sequence Tandoor that includes Rashmi Desai,

Tandoor Internet Sequence

Title: Tandoor (Gaon Ki Garmi)

Season: 1

Sort: Internet Sequence

On-line Video Platform: ULLU

Language: Hindi

Solid: Rashmi Desai, Tanuj Virwani

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.