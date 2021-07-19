Tandoor (Ullu) Solid & Team, Unlock Date, Actors, Roles, Wiki & Extra

Tandoor (Ullu): Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Title, Team Main points, Unlock Date, and Extra

Tandoor is an Ullu internet collection. On this internet collection, Rashami Desai, Tanuj Virwani are within the main roles. Tandoor used to be launched on 23 July 2021 simplest on Ullu App. Right here’s the whole listing of forged and group of “Tandoor”:

Tandoor Ullu Solid:

Rashami Desai

As: Palak

Tanuj Virwani

As: Sahil Sharma

Amitriyaan

As: Aiyaaz

Hirdeyjeet Jarnail Singh

As: Bahubali Mishra

Utkarsh Gaharwar

As: Inspector Kanhaiya Shukla

Gaurav Raj

As: Aiyaaz’s Buddy

To be had On:- Ullu App

Language:- Hindi

Unlock Date:- 23 July 2021

Style: Drama, Politics