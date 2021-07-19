Tandoor (Ullu) Solid & Team, Unlock Date, Actors, Roles, Wiki & Extra

Tandoor (Ullu): Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Title, Team Main points, Unlock Date, and Extra
Tandoor is an Ullu internet collection. On this internet collection, Rashami Desai, Tanuj Virwani are within the main roles. Tandoor used to be launched on 23 July 2021 simplest on Ullu App. Right here’s the whole listing of forged and group of “Tandoor”:
Tandoor Ullu Solid:
Rashami Desai
As: Palak
Tanuj Virwani
As: Sahil Sharma
Amitriyaan
As: Aiyaaz
Hirdeyjeet Jarnail Singh
As: Bahubali Mishra
Utkarsh Gaharwar
As: Inspector Kanhaiya Shukla
Gaurav Raj
As: Aiyaaz’s Buddy
To be had On:- Ullu App
Language:- Hindi
Unlock Date:- 23 July 2021
Style: Drama, Politics