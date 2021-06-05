Tania Sachdev (Chess Participant) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Tania Sachdev (Chess Participant) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Tania Sachdev is an Indian Chess Participant. She has participated in numerous nationwide competitions and world tournaments and received greater than 7 prestigious awards in her occupation. She holds the FIDE titles of World Grasp (IM) and Girl Grandmaster (WGM).

Start & Circle of relatives

Tania Sachdev used to be born on 20 August 1986 in Delhi, India. She lives in Delhi, India, and belongs to a Hindu circle of relatives. She comes from a sports activities background. Her father’s title is Pammi Sachdev who’s right now working a industry. Previous, he was once a soccer participant. Her mom’s title is Anju Sachdev, who’s a homemaker and used to be a state-level Badminton participant right through her school days. Tania has two siblings – an elder brother who’s a professionally a golfing participant and an elder sister, Amrita Sachdev.

Bio

Training

Sachdev did her education at Fashionable Faculty in Vasant Vihar, Delhi. Then she graduated from Sri Venkateswara Faculty, affiliated with Delhi College.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Fashionable Faculty in Vasant Vihar, Delhi Faculty Sri Venkateswara Faculty, Delhi Tutorial Qualification Graduate Energetic Years 2005-Provide

Occupation

Sachdev began enjoying chess at an early age. Her mom presented Chess to her when she used to be simply 6 years previous and shortly it grabbed her passion. After seeing her passion on this recreation, her oldsters inspired her to be told and play extra. On the age of 8 years, she received the primary world identify. She were given her coaching executed by means of Trainer Ok.C. Joshi. She used to be in under12 of Indian Champion and under14 in Asian Ladies Champion 2000.

She entered the Ladies’s Chess Olympiads in 2008. In 2009 and 2011, she participated within the Ladies’s Global Group Chess Championship. Since 2003, she has been collaborating within the Ladies’s Asian Chess Championship. She used to be additionally a contender within the 2006 Asian Video games and 2009 Asian Indoor Video games.

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 8″ Toes Weight 59 Kg Determine Dimension 34-28-34 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Touring, Gardening and Studying

Non-public Lifestyles

Sachdev is married to Viraj Kataria, who’s an architect by means of occupation. The couple tied the knot in 2014 in Delhi.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Boyfriends Viraj Kataria (architect) Marriage Date November 2014 Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Price Now not To be had

Awards & Achievements

Together with her superb and remarkable efficiency, Tania received many nice achievements at an early age. Her achievements and awards are discussed underneath:

2002 – Asian Junior Ladies Champion

2005 – Girl Grandmaster Identify (eighth Indian Participant)

2006 – Nationwide Ladies’s Premier Chess Championship

2007 – Nationwide Ladies’s Premier Chess Championship, Ladies’s Asian Chess Championship

2009 – Arjuna Award

2016 – Absolute best Girl’s Prize at Annual Chess Match Reykjavik Open

With the exception of this, she received a bronze medal within the 2012 Ladies’s Chess Olympiad. She won 4 staff medals in 2008, 2009, 2012, and 2014. She used to be additionally the recipient of three silver medals and 1 bronze medal on the Ladies’s Asian Group Championship.

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Tania Sachdev

Tania Sachdev used to be born and taken up in Delhi, India.

With the exception of enjoying chess, she has additionally executed modeling and hosted many tv systems.

She is very talked-about on Instagram and has over 1 lakh fans.

Sachdev has additionally executed commentating within the 2013 Global Championship fit. On this fit, Vishwanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen have been enjoying towards every different.

She enjoys buying groceries in her loose time.

