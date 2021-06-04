Tannaz Irani (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Tannaz Irani (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Tannaz Irani is an Indian movie and TV actress. She acted for quite a lot of TV serial equivalent to Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Jamai Raja, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai and Miley Jab Hum Tum. She additionally known for collaborating in a well-liked truth presentations Bigg Boss Season 3 and Nach Baliye.

Biography

Tannaz Irani was once born on 8 April 1972 in Mumbai, Maharashtra to a Parsi Indian circle of relatives. She started her performing occupation in 12 months 2000 from Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai starring along Hritik Roshan and Amisha Patel. She additionally participated in Mrs. India 2002, she was once a runner-up. She additionally performed a distinguished personality in Abbas Mustan’s mystery 36 China The city, adopted by way of Sooraj Barjatya’s Major Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and Roadside Romeo.

With the exception of tv, Tannaz is highly regarded in tv trade. She has been a part of many a hit tv serials like Yeh Meri Lifestyles Hai, Kis Desh Mai Hai Mera Dil, Swabhimaan and so on. In 2021, she seemed as Rajeshwari Singh Rajawat in Zee TV’s display Apna Time Bhi Aayega.

Bio

Schooling Main points and Extra

College The Cathedral & John Cannon College, Mumbai

The Alexandra Lady’s Establishment, Mumbai Faculty H.R faculty of trade and Economics, Mumbai Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Movie : Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000)



Tv : V3 (2000) Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 5″ Toes Weight 59 Kg Determine Size 34-28-36 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Dancing, Performing, Cooking

Non-public Lifestyles

Tannaz married to Farid Currim and has two kids a son Zeus and a daughter Ziaane however after a while they divorced. In 2007, she married to actor Bakhtiyar Irani and in 2011 they blessed with a toddler woman Zara Irani. Her husband Bakhtiyaar Irani is brother of Delnaaz Paul, who’s a tv actress and married to actor Rajiv Paul.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Boyfriends Farid Currim (Actor)

Bakhtiyar Irani (Actor) Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Tannaz Irani

Tannaz Irani was once born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

She participated and grow to be runner-up in Mrs. India 2002.

She labored with probably the most easiest administrators like Abbas Mustan, Rohit Shetty, Sooraj Barjatya.

She additionally part of a dance truth display Nach Baliye.

Her notable efficiency in Bollywood motion pictures are Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001), Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (2002), Daag- sunglasses of affection (2004), Golmaal 3 (2010).

She additionally featured in quite a lot of T.V. ads of well-known manufacturers.

If in case you have extra information about Tannaz Irani. Please remark under we can up to date inside a hour.

Keep Tuned with Techkashif for extra Leisure information.

Comparable