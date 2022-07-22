Tannenberg is now free with the Epic Games Store for PC: next week, the gifts continue

The store invites us to download a shooter set on the Russian front of the First World War.

Epic Games Store continues its commitment to offer free games for another week. On this occasion, commerce for PC offers users the possibility of traveling to the Eastern Front of the First World War in Tannemberg, the second installment of an action shooter series set in the war conflict of the 20th century.

Tannenberg guarantees colossal battles for up to 64 players “Tannenberg relives the colossal battles on the Eastern Front of World War I as 64 players battle for control of key points on the battlefield, each with their distinct strategic advantage. The conflict between the Russian Empire, Germany and their allies offers an original experience for first-person shooter fans and history buffs alike,” the description reads.

This video game is sold out of promotion at 19.99 euros, and as we said at the beginning, it belongs to a saga of BlackMill Games developments located in the Great War. At the moment there is only one other title available on the market, Verdun, in honor of the longest battle on the western front of the conflict, but for this September 13 it will hit PC and console stores Isonzo, in the Italian mountains.

Tannenberg has an 87% positive review among Steam users, and will be available for free download through July 28 on the Epic Games Store alongside Shop Titans, a role-playing game where you put yourself in the shoes of a merchant in a fantasy world. For next week another gift is already being advanced from the Fortnite parent trade: Lawn Mowing Simulator.

More about: Tannenberg, BlackMill Games, Epic Games Store and Free Games.