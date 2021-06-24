‘Tantric raped me time and again in my dream’, lady lodged FIR with police

Patna: Bihar (Bihar) A bizarre case has come to the fore. A lady lodged a criticism with the police {that a} tantrik got here in her dream and raped her over and over again. (rape) does is. If truth be told this lady had carried out a ritual from the tantrik. After this the girl reached the police to bitch. Additionally Learn – Jharkhand Crime Information: Gang rape of 2 women returning house from marketplace, accused left in dangerous situation at 2 pm on the spot

Aurangabad of Bihar ( Aurangabad) A lady from the district has filed a criticism with the native police alleging {that a} tantrik raped her time and again in her dream. The girl, a resident of Gandhi Maidan house of ​​Kudwa police station, had contacted tantrik Prashant Chaturvedi in January this 12 months, as her son used to be critically in poor health.

On the behest of the tantrik, the girl had carried out a ritual of tantra-mantra for the restoration of her son, however her son died after 15 days.

Kudwa police station SHO Anjani Kumar mentioned, after the demise of her son, the girl went to the Kali Bari temple, the place Chaturvedi lives, and requested her to give an explanation for how her son died. The girl alleged that Chaturvedi attempted to rape her, however her son 'stored' her. He mentioned that at the moment the girl had no longer complained to the police. She additional alleged that Chaturvedi has been coming in her desires since then and time and again raping her.

The SHO mentioned, since we had won a written criticism towards Chaturvedi, we interrogated him. Chaturvedi denied understanding the complainant and mentioned that he had by no means met her. Since we haven’t any proof towards Chaturvedi, we launched him after submitting bond..