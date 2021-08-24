Tanuj Virwani Opens Up On Dating Rumours With Jennifer Winget

In style actress Jennifer Winget and fellow actor Tanuj Virwani were rumoured to be in a courting for whilst now. The 2 actors had starred in combination in a internet sequence known as Code M. All over an look on a talk display, Tanuj spread out about those rumours and a couple of video the place they have been probed relating to their courting.

“We’re simply actually, actually just right buddies. And the video in query that you just carry up used to be simply randomly taken on Valentine’s Day as a result of we have been attending an tournament in combination… She is astounding, she actually is. She is by means of a ways my favorite feminine co-star,” the actor stated about Jennifer Winget.