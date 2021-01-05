Tanya Roberts Is Alive, Rep Says

Former Bond lady and “Sheena: Queen of the Jungle” star Tanya Roberts was mistakenly introduced as lifeless late Sunday evening.

Her rep Mike Pingel informed Selection that though her associate, Lance O’Brien, initially thought she had died, the hospital known as Monday morning to report she was nonetheless alive. Nonetheless, Pingel mentioned that Roberts stays within the ICU in “dire” situation.

O’Brien might be heard to say “Oh, thank the lord!” when he took a name whereas being interviewed on “Inside Version.”

TMZ first reported that she was nonetheless alive.

Roberts performed Stacey Sutton within the 1985 James Bond movie “A View to a Kill” in addition to Midge Pinciotti on “That ’70s Present” between 1998 and 2004.

The 65-year-old performer was admitted to Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles after collapsing at dwelling on Christmas Eve after strolling her canines, then positioned on a ventilator as a result of she was struggling to breathe.

She appeared in movies together with “The Beastmaster” (1982), “Sheena: Queen of the Jungle” (1984), “Physique Slam” (1987) and “Evening Eyes” (1990). Early in her profession, she appeared in “Zuma Seaside,” “Pleasure Cove” and “Waikiki.”

On the “Charlie’s Angels” TV sequence, Roberts performed Julie Rogers and extra not too long ago, she appeared within the 2005 sequence “Barbershop.”

Although it’s not clear precisely how the error occurred, hospitals in Southern California are working beneath excessive pressure proper now attributable to an extra of hospitalizations for COVID-19. Between Dec. 25 and Dec. 28, there have been no ICU beds accessible within the space that features Cedars-Sinai, and the vast majority of beds had been stuffed with COVID sufferers.

