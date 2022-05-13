Tapatío Classic: Chivas, with historic advantage over Atlas in Liguilla series

Ángel Zaldívar (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Guadalajara y Atlas They meet for the fifth time in history, since the short tournament format was implemented, in instances of quarterfinals. This time, during the Grita México Clausura 2022 league. However, history dictates that the rojiblancos maintain an advantage over the rojinegros, since of the four times they have collided, three times the winner has been the Herd.

The first meeting dates from the tournament summer 2000. In that series, Chivas advanced to the semi-finals after a two-goal aggregate tie and the tiebreaker in their favour: table position (they finished fourth in the regular season, while Atlas fifth). The goals were the responsibility of Juan Pablo Rodríguez, Hugo Castillo and twice, Marco Antonio Ruiz.

The second antecedent is Opening 2004 and it was a tie in the historical balance. Atlas eliminated his greatest rival with an aggregate of four goals to three. The key was the first leg where the red and black managed to win as administrative visitors (both games were at the Jalisco Stadium) by the minimum difference with a goal from Juan Manuel García. In the return leg they tied at three and Robert de Pinho scored twice, Juan Pablo García, Alberto Medina and, also twice, Miguel Sabah.

Fabián has a long past with the rojiblancos and even played in Tapatío, the Chivas training subsidiary (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

More than a decade passed for the teams to meet again in the quarterfinals. The Closing 2015 brought a humiliation for the rojinegros. After drawing 0-0 in the first leg, Chivas won by a landslide on the lap In an afternoon to remember by Marco Fabián, the attacker scored a hat-trick and added to the goal by Omar Bravo, his team beat the rival four to one. For the losers, Juan Carlos Medina scored for the discount.

The most recent occasion finally goes back to the league of the Closing 2017. The Clásico Tapatío ended with a one-goal tie after each team had the slightest advantage playing at home. HoweverChivas had a better position in the table, so it was the one that advanced from the round. Later, in that tournament and under the command of Matías Almeyda, the Herd champion of the tournament was proclaimed.

summer 2000: Atlas 1-1 Guadalajara in the first leg and Guadalajara 1-1 Atlas in the second leg. Global Marker 2-2.

Opening 2004: Guadalajara 0-1 Atlas in the first leg and Atlas 3-3 Guadalajara in the second leg. Global Scorer 4-3.

Closure 2015: Guadalajara 0-0 Atlas in the first leg and Atlas 1-4 Guadalajara in the second leg. Global Marker 1-4.

Clausura 2017: Atlas 1-0 Guadalajara in the first leg and Guadalajara 1-0 Atlas in the second leg. Global Scorer 1-1.

The Classic Tapatío del Grita México Apertura 2021 was for the Rojinegros del Atlas (Photo: Twitter/@andremarinpuig)

Despite the statistics, the current tournament has Atlas as a favorite to win the Clásico Tapatío in the league. The foxes they are the current champions of Mexican soccer, while Chivas had an irregular semester that even made them change their technical director (although their interim coach has linked five wins at the end of the tournament).

The first leg is scheduled for 9:05 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at the Akron Stadium, while the return leg is on Sunday 15 at 6:00 p.m. at the Jalisco Stadium.

KEEP READING:

Optimism in Puebla after the draw with América: “We are in a position to make history and advance in the Azteca Stadium”

Pumas stays with its scorer: Dinenno would already have an agreement to renew until 2025

Fans mocked Cruz Azul for assuming that the Azteca Stadium is “his home”