TAPE: Unveil the Memories will arrive in physical format on PS5: trailer and date of its Director’s Edition

PS5 users will be able to enjoy a special edition of this disturbing mystery adventure.

This spring, the disturbing mystery adventure of TAPE: Unveil the Memories, developed by the Spanish team of BlackChiliGoat Studio, among fairly positive reviews in the press. Now, in association with Meridiem Games, the video game can be purchased in physical format through a special edition where there is no lack of incentives for those who liked the title the most.

It will be available from this next October 21 in specialized stores throughout Europe, and under the name of Director’s Edition, it will be sold accompanied by a special cover, three postcards of the director’s films, Iria’s letter (careful, it includes spoilers of the story) and the storyboard of the unpublished prologue. In the image and trailer that accompanies the news you can see a better look at its contents.

For those who are not familiar with TAPE: Unveil the Memories, the video game is described as a first-person narrative mystery adventure set in Galicia in the 1990s where we meet Iria, a girl from the small town of Antumbria, who receives a VHS tape of his father asking him for help. “From this message, Ella Iria will dive into her memories, where she must use her father’s old camcorder to explore her memory and uncover the dark secrets of her family.”

If you want to know more you can read the analysis of TAPE: Unveil the Memories that said: “the creators are full of love for the horror genre cinema and put so much care into showing it that, if you like this type of film, you can not put it down spend”.

3D Games Discord

More about: TAPE: Unveil the Memories, Meridiem Games and Physical format.