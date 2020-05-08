Tara Reade Calls for Joe Biden to Drop Out of Presidential Race – Variety

Megyn Kelly has shared two clips on Twitter from her unique interview with Tara Reade, by which Reade calls for Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

Reade, a former aide to Biden, claims that when he was a senator from Delaware in 1993, he pinned her up in opposition to a wall and penetrated her together with his fingers. Reade mentioned she filed a criticism, however that has not been situated.

The interview with Kelly marks Reade’s first on-camera interview since Biden denied her allegations of sexual assault final week throughout a TV interview on “Morning Joe” when he mentioned the alleged incident “by no means, by no means occurred.”

Investigative journalist Wealthy McHugh, who previously labored as a producer at NBC Information and was Ronan Farrow’s right-hand man on the Harvey Weinstein story that by no means aired at NBC, produced the interview between Kelly and Reade. McHugh has been overlaying Reade’s allegations over the previous month.

The quick movies have been posted just some hours after Kelly revealed this morning that she had carried out an interview with Reade. Within the clips, Reade addresses Biden’s marketing campaign, his denial of her claims and mentioned that she would “completely” defend her claims underneath oath and cross-examination.

“You and I have been there, Joe Biden. Please step ahead and be held accountable,” Reade mentioned. “You shouldn’t be working on character for the President of the USA.”

Reade additionally identified the hypocrisy in Biden’s marketing campaign in relation to believing victims of sexual assault.

“His marketing campaign is taking this place that they need all girls to give you the chance to communicate safely,” Reade mentioned. “I’ve not skilled that.”

After confirming that she can be keen to take an oath and bear cross-examination, Kelly requested if Reade would take a polygraph check, like Christine Blasey Ford did in her trial in opposition to Brett Kavanaugh. In response, Reade mentioned that Biden ought to be the one taking the polygraph check, not her.

“What type of precedent does that set for survivors of violence? Does that imply we’re presumed responsible and all of us have to take polygraphs?” Reade mentioned. “So I’ll take one if Joe Biden takes one.”