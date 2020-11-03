Taraji P. Henson to Host American Music Awards (TV News Roundup)

In at this time’s TV information roundup, Taraji P. Henson will host the American Music Awards, and NBC launched a trailer for the eighth season of “The Blacklist.”

NBC launched a trailer for the eighth season of “The Blacklist.” Season 8 finds Raymond Reddington (James Spader) dealing with his most worthy adversary but in Elizabeth Eager (Megan Boone), who’s now aligned together with her mom, a infamous Russian spy. In Liz’s try to work out Reddington’s finish targets, the 2 have a fallout that sows hostile penalties for everybody, together with the duty drive they helped create. “The Blacklist” additionally options Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix. Watch the teaser under.

HGTV started manufacturing of “Design Star: Subsequent Gen,” a brand new competitors collection impressed by its actuality franchise “HGTV Design Star.” Set to premiere in 2021, the six-episode collection can be hosted by Allison Holker Boss (“So You Assume You Can Dance”) and can function eight designers, renovators and social media influencers as they compete in weekly challenges. The collection can be shot in an remoted “design hub” neighborhood, the place every competitor can be given a house-like house to reimagine for every problem. The judging panel will function potter, inside decorator and creator Jonathan Adler as head decide, together with designer Lauren Makk and a rotating solid of movie star specialists. On the finish of the present, one contestant will win the prize of $50,000 and their very own HGTV present.

CBS News govt vp of stories Kim Godwin was honored with the Ida B. Wells Award from the Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists for being a powerful newsroom chief, advocate for underrepresented tales and champion for newsroom variety. In her place at CBS News, Godwin has editorial oversight over worldwide newsgathering. This yr she helped launch CBS News Race and Tradition Unit and CBS Village, a multi-platform franchise that goals to spotlight content material about various teams. Earlier than becoming a member of CBS, she spent greater than 20 years as a supervisor and newsroom chief at prime native stations within the nation. Outdoors of her reporting, Godwin has served because the interim director for journalism at Florida A&M College, the place she is now a Chair of the Board of Guests. The Ida B. Wells Award, named after the honored journalist, is offered yearly by the NABJ and the Medill Faculty of Journalism at Northwestern College.

Comedians Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley will host the fifth annual Multicultural Media and Correspondents Affiliation Dinner Nov. 11 in a digital format. MMCA, an advocacy group that goals to improve media variety, will embrace honorees Richard Parsons, Lisa Ling, Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Jacky Rosen, Maria Hinojosa, Nikole Hannah-Jones and Detavio Samuels. The dinner, an invitation-only gathering of content material producers, policymakers, executives, companies and advocacy organizations, goals to uplift outstanding media trade professionals and pioneers of colour.

Taraji P. Henson will host the “2020 American Music Awards,” which can happen Nov. 22 at 8 p.m., airing reside on ABC. The Golden Globe-winning actor, author and producer is finest recognized for starring within the music drama “Empire,” her position within the Academy Award-nominated movie “Hidden Figures” and breakout efficiency within the critically acclaimed “Hustle & Move.” Outdoors of her roles, Henson can be a New York Instances bestselling creator. She additionally launched the Boris Lawrence Henson Basis in honor of her late father to present scholarships to Black college students majoring in psychological well being, provide psychological well being providers to underrepresented youth and work to decrease recidivism charges amongst Black women and men. Henson is at present creating an “Empire” spinoff together with her manufacturing firm, TPH Leisure. This yr’s AMA nominees embrace two-time AMA winner The Weeknd and rapper Roddy Ricch, each of whom lead this yr’s nominees with eight nods. Two-time nominee Dua Lipa will carry out at this yr’s present.

