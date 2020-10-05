Taraji P. Henson to Host Talk Show on Mental Health for Facebook Watch

Taraji P. Henson will shine a highlight on psychological wellness in a brand new discuss present for Facebook Watch, co-hosted together with her longtime finest good friend, Tracie Jade Jenkins.

The unique sequence, “Peace of Thoughts with Taraji” (working title), is slated to go into manufacturing later in 2020. Within the present, Henson (“Empire,” “Hidden Figures”) and Jenkins (govt director of Henson’s Boris Lawrence Henson Basis) will interview celebrities, specialists and on a regular basis folks about mental-health points, notably these within the Black group.

“I’ve lengthy been a psychological well being advocate for the Black group and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Basis in 2018 that has offered assets to hundreds of people who find themselves struggling,” Henson mentioned in a press release. “I’m wanting ahead to bringing this new discuss sequence to Facebook Watch, the place I can proceed to create dialog round a difficulty that’s close to and pricey to my coronary heart.”

“Peace of Thoughts with Taraji” is the newest addition to Facebook Watch’s slate of discuss exhibits — a part of the social large’s technique to focus on personality-driven and actuality programming because it has sidelined scripted exhibits. Different talkers embody “Pink Desk Talk” with Jada Pinkett Smith, one in every of Facebook Watch’s top-performing originals, and “Steve on Watch,” a revival of Steve Harvey’s daytime discuss present. Launching this week on Oct. 7 is “Pink Desk Talk: The Estefans” that includes Gloria Estefan, which like the unique “RTT” is produced by Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios.

Facebook hasn’t set a premiere date for “Peace of Thoughts with Taraji.” Every episode of the present will focus on a unique psychological well being matter, with a number of content material drops deliberate per week.

A key a part of Facebook’s originals technique is to exploit the platform’s social options to drive group and dialog across the exhibits. Execs hope “Peace of Thoughts with Taraji” can discover comparable success on this entrance as “Pink Desk Talk,” which hosts an official Facebook group with over 2.8 million members.

“The work Taraji has performed within the psychological well being house is inspiring, and we’re thrilled to have her come to our platform to educate and entertain round this extremely essential matter,” mentioned Mina Lefevre, Facebook Watch’s head of growth and programing.

The present is a part of Facebook’s broader initiative for World Mental Health Day (Oct. 10), which incorporates new psychological well being options and assets. For instance, it’s launching Emotional Health, a centralized useful resource heart on the Facebook app with ideas and data from specialists, and new psychological well-being guides on Instagram, together with one created in collaboration with the Jed Basis.

“Peace of Thoughts with Taraji” is produced by 495 Productions (MTV’s “Jersey Shore,” CMT’s “Get together Down South”). Henson, Jenkins, 495 Productions founder/CEO SallyAnn Salsano and Jennifer Ryan function govt producers, and Ebony McClain serves as co-executive producer.

Henson’s Boris Lawrence Henson Basis is called in after her late father, who suffered with psychological well being challenges on account of his tour of obligation within the Vietnam Battle.

Henson is repped by UTA and legislation agency Ziffren Brittenham. The actor-writer-producer not too long ago wrapped her run as Loretha “Cookie” Lyon in Fox’s musical drama “Empire,” which earned her three Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe Award, Critic’s Selection Award and three BET Awards. She at present is creating an “Empire” spinoff centered on Cookie by her manufacturing firm, TPH Leisure, underneath a first-look take care of twentieth Tv. Henson not too long ago starred in Paramount’s “What Males Need” from director Adam Shankman and “The Better of Enemies” reverse Sam Rockwell.

Facebook claims it has seen vital traction for Watch, the video element of its flagship app designed for episodic viewing first launched in 2018. Final month, the corporate introduced that 1.25 billion month-to-month common viewers now entry Facebook Watch worldwide; nonetheless, that features everybody who has streamed as little as 1 minute of video.