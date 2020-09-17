Target to bring down the Kovid death rate below one percent in the country: Health Minister

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday that Kovid-19 death rate in the country is currently the lowest (1.64) percent compared to other countries in the world and the government’s target is to reduce this death rate to less than one percent. Belong to Also Read – 100 Year old women: 100 year old Mai Handique beats Corona, salute this spirit

Responding to the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the corona virus epidemic, Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the health rate of Kovid patients in India is 78 to 79 percent. He said that India is among the few countries with high rate of recovery from Kovid-19. Also Read – Covid 19: Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, who was infected with Corona, gave this advice to the people

Harshvardhan said that even though the total number of cases of corona virus may be high, the number of Kovid patients being treated in hospitals is less than 20 percent. He said that the number of people who lost their lives due to Kovid epidemic in India is less than many countries in Europe. Also Read – School Reopening: How successful will these measures be to prevent the virus?

The minister said that the government is considering to conduct more COVID investigations in India than in the US.