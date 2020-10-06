Targeting China! Jaishankar said – priority to increase key security and economic interests in Indo-Pacific

New Delhi: Amid growing global concern over China’s expansionist conduct, India said on Tuesday that it is committed to respecting rules-based world order, territorial integrity and sovereignty and peaceful resolution of disputes. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while addressing the Quad Group Ministerial meeting in Tokyo said that advancing the economic and security interests of all countries with legitimate and important interests is a major priority in the Indo-Pacific. Also Read – Government will give 4.20 lakh rupees to newly married couples in this country, know what are its rules

The Quad is a group of four countries, which includes Australia and Japan besides the US and India. The meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers is being held in the backdrop of growing concerns over China's military aggression in the Indo-Pacific region. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also discussed his shared position of ensuring a "free, open and inclusive" Indo-Pacific while addressing a quad group ministerial meeting in Tokyo.

Apart from Jaishankar, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Australian Foreign Minister Maris Payne and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are also participating in this meeting. Jaishankar said, "As vibrant and pluralistic democracies with shared values, our countries have collectively affirmed the importance of maintaining an independent, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific." He said, "We are committed to maintaining a rule-based international system that includes rule of law, transparency, freedom of navigation across international seas, respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty and peaceful resolution of disputes."

The situation in the Indo-Pacific region has become a major issue among major global powers in the last few years in view of China’s increasing military aggression. The US is in favor of making the Quad a security structure to control China’s activities. The External Affairs Minister also said in his address that it is a matter of satisfaction that the Indo-Pacific doctrine is rapidly gaining wide acceptance. He said, “Our aim is to advance the security and economic interests of all countries with legitimate and important interests in the region.”

Jaishankar also referred to the initiative taken about the Indo-Pacific Ocean which was presented by India at the East Asia Summit last year. On the sidelines of the quad meeting, the foreign minister held bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Pompeo in which ways of increasing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region were discussed. Jaishankar tweeted, “My Tokyo trip started with a bilateral meeting with Pompeo. Glad to see the progress of our partnership in so many areas. Will work together for stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. “

Jaishankar also referred to Kovid-19 in the quad meeting and said that the events of this year have clearly underlined the need for coordination among like-minded countries to meet various challenges. He said, “You all know that India is going to take membership of the UN Security Council next year. We are looking for collective solutions to various global challenges including reforming multilateral institutions and recovering from epidemics. “Jaishankar also discussed key issues like connectivity, infrastructure development, counter-terrorism, cyber and maritime security. The first meeting of the foreign ministers of the four countries under the quad structure was held in New York in September last year.

