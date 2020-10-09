Targeting Kangana, Shiv Sena asked – Why no one is interested in knowing the reason of ‘suicide’ of former CBI chief?

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena said on Friday that it was shocked by the alleged ‘suicide’ of former CBI director Ashwani Kumar and wondered why no one was interested in finding out the reason for his suspicious death .. Whereas, Kangana Ranaut’s name Without the editorial, “The actress, who is currently living in Himachal Pradesh, should speak out if Kumar was really fed up with his life or was he under any pressure.” Also Read – Tejashwi writes CM Nitish Kumar letter for CBI investigation against him, can also arrest me

The Shiv Sena wrote in an editorial published in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', "It is unbelievable that a person like Kumar, who was not only the director of the CBI and the Director General of Police of Himachal Pradesh but also the Governor of Nagaland and Manipur after his retirement, Can end life He also served in the Special Defense Group (SPG) with special ability."

Let us know that former CBI chief Ashwani Kumar Kumar was found hanging at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday. Officials said that 69-year-old Kumar left a suicide note, stating that he was going on a new journey.

It was written in the editorial that retired officers of the All India Police Service (IPS) were mentally and physically strong and hence were given significant responsibility in decades of career.

Saamana, published in Marathi language, wrote, “Such a person ends his life and does not ask any questions … It is amazing.” Without naming Kangana Ranaut, the editorial said, “The actress, who is currently living in Himachal Pradesh, should speak to whether Kumar was really fed up with his life or under some pressure.”

Shiv Sena said that the news channels should also speak about the circumstances due to which Kumar committed suicide. Saamana said that the questions that were raised in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case also come up in the Kumar case.

The mouthpiece wrote, “Sushant was a hero of reel-life (of the film world), while Kumar was a real-life (real-life) hero.” The editorial said that despite medical evidence, some people are not ready to admit that Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide.

Saamna blossomed, but (behind the death of Kumar) nobody is interested in knowing this secret. Time is very difficult. “

Explain that Director General of Police of Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Kundu said, “We have received a suicide note in which he (Kumar) has written that he is going on a new journey. Family members were present when he went to the room. They closed the door from inside and committed suicide by using a nylon rope. ” He said, “The family has denied any wrongdoing.” We have sealed everything in the room. “