Tarun Gogoi Health Update: Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on ventilator, condition extremely critical

Tarun Gogoi Health Update: Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi’s health condition worsened on Monday morning. Doctors looking after him have said that the condition of the former Chief Minister is ‘very, very delicate’. Superintendent of Guwahati Medical College Abhijeet Sharma said that a team of nine doctors is being looked after by the senior Congress leader who has crossed the age of 80 years. It is noteworthy that the 84-year-old Congress leader is undergoing treatment at Guwahati Medical College (GMCH). Also Read – 6 sisters gang-raped to see sick mother in hospital, 6 people gangraped

He told reporters, “Mr. (Gogoi) ‘s current health condition is extremely, very fragile and doctors are trying better”. The situation is very delicate and worrying. He is fully on life saving equipment, however, doctors are making efforts. Now God’s blessings and people’s prayers are necessary to improve their condition. ‘ Also Read – Why Mizoram’s citizens are insecure in Assam, what is the dispute between the two states

Sarma said that Gogoi’s organs have stopped working, the brain is getting some signals, the eyes are moving and after the pacemaker is installed, his heart is working and apart from that no organ is working. The minister said that Gogoi underwent a six-hour dialysis on Sunday and it was again filled with toxic things. It is not the case that dialysis be done again. Also Read – Former Chief Minister of Assam on ventilator support, admitted in Tarun Gogoi Hospital

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that he has directed the Health Department to provide all possible treatment to the former Chief Minister. He said, “I pray to God for his speedy recovery.” The team of doctors looking after Gogoi are in constant touch with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. After various organs stopped working, Gogoi was put on ventilator.

Gogoi, 84, who was the three-time Chief Minister of Assam, was admitted to GMCH on November 2. He was put on ventilator on Saturday after his health deteriorated on Saturday. Gogoi was found infected with the corona virus on 25 August and was admitted to GMCH the next day. After this he was discharged from the hospital on 25 October.

(input language)