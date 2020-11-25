Tarun Gogoi was my ‘Guru’, considered me like his son: Rahul Gandhi

Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has recently described the late Tarun Gogoi as his mentor. Rahul Gandhi also said that he considered me like his son Gaurav Gogoi. Veteran Congress leader and thrice (2001-2016) Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi died on Monday evening at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after a long illness. He was 84 years old. Also Read – Ahmed Patel was a strong pillar of Congress who always stood with the party in difficult times: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul said that, "Tarun Gogoi was a national leader. He took the people of Assam together, established peace in the state and changed the face of Assam. " He told the media that the former Chief Minister had knowledge of the complexity of Assam (Assam). Rahul said that, "Gogoi was the pillar of the party (Congress) and it is a very sad day for us. His death is a great 'personal loss' for me. When I spoke to him, I felt that I was always talking with Assam. " After reaching Guwahati on a special flight, Gandhi went directly to Kalakshetra and paid tribute to Gogoi.

Rahul Gandhi said, "When I first came to Assam, I was young and I thought I knew everything." Then I sat with Gogoi, who gave me humility. He was a guru who taught his students the art of politics. " The Congress leader said, "Whenever I came to Assam, I sat with him for hours. Gogoi never talked about himself for a minute. He used to talk only about Assam and the people there. He had great ideas for the state. "

Let us tell you that the former Chief Minister of Assam breathed his last at GMCH on Monday after treatment due to Kovid-19 from 2 November. He was the sitting MLA from Titabar assembly constituency in Jorhat district at the time of his death.