Tarun Tejpal acquitted in sexual harassment case, courtroom dismisses all allegations

Panaji: A classes courtroom in Goa on Friday acquitted Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka mag, in a sexual attack case. The courtroom, whilst giving its verdict within the case on 21 Might, acquitted them of all fees. In step with information company ANI, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka mag Tarun Tejpal used to be acquitted of all fees within the alleged sexual harassment case.

The previous editor-in-chief of Tehelka mag used to be accused in 2013 of sexually assaulting a feminine spouse inside of a boost in a luxurious resort in Goa. The Goa Police had filed an FIR in opposition to Tejpal in November 2013, and then he used to be arrested. Tejpal used to be out on bail since Might 2014. The Goa Crime Department had filed a price sheet in opposition to him. A heavy police drive used to be stationed close to the courtroom development positioned at Mapusa Nagar close to the state capital Panaji.

Goa: Former Editor-in-Leader of Tehelka Mag, Tarun Tejpal acquitted of all fees within the alleged sexual attack case in opposition to him. (Report photograph) %.twitter.com/peaMdXUfHV – ANI (@ANI) Might 21, 2021

Segment 342 (wrongful restraint) of IPC, 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (attack or use of felony drive with intent to breach dignity), 354-A (sexual harassment), part 376 of Tarun Tejpal. Prosecuted underneath sub-section two (f) (rape of subordinate girl by way of misusing the put up) and 376 (2) (a) (rape by way of an individual with controllable standing). Tejpal had previous approached the Bombay Top Court docket in the hunt for a keep at the framing of fees in opposition to him, however his plea used to be rejected.

Provide an explanation for that Public Prosecutor Francis Tavora informed newshounds outdoor the courtroom on Sunday that Further Classes Pass judgement on Kshama Joshi stated that she may just no longer pay attention the order because of “energy failure”. Energy provide is being disrupted in lots of portions of Goa since Sunday because of Cyclone Toute. This used to be the 3rd time the courtroom had postponed its resolution within the case. Previous, the courtroom used to be to pronounce the decision on 27 April however the pass judgement on postponed the verdict until 12 Might. On Might 12, the verdict used to be once more deferred for Might 19.

The courtroom had previous stated that the corona virus used to be postponed because of scarcity of workforce because of the worldwide epidemic. On Wednesday, Tejpal used to be found in courtroom together with his legal professionals and a few members of the family. Media other people had been prohibited from coming into the courtroom.