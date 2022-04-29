Task Manager is getting another design change soon in Windows 11

The Task Manager is one of the corners in which we are seeing new features lately. Although in Windows 11 we already saw its dark mode and new visual appearance, now from Microsoft want to give it a more customizable touch.

Microsoft now offers the ability to change the look of Task Managerbeing able to change the accent color in the processes to leave it to our liking.

Goodbye to the yellow tone of the processes in the Task Manager

This new feature was introduced at a Windows Insiders event, showing how we can customize the look of Task Manager. Currently, Microsoft uses a mix between different shades of yellow and orange to represent the resource consumption of open processes. Coming soon, we can change this part of the Task Manager.





When selecting a specific color, the Task Manager will continue to vary the hue according to the consumption of the processes. Although we know that it is not a great function, we see how Microsoft is focusing its efforts on developing an operating system that is somewhat more consistent in design, although there is still a long way to go.

This new feature coming soon to future insider buildsso there is still some time to go before we can change the Task Manager colors in a stable and public version.

If you are not very keen on keeping an eye on the Task Manager, you can always use your old mobile so that it acts as a system monitor, something that will look quite aesthetic in our room if we set it up well.

Windows 11 still needs to improve, and Microsoft is gradually releasing updates to correct and add improvements to the system. The last one has to do with the memory leak bug, which now seems to be fixed.