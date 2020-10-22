Taskmaster clip | Watch Mawaan Rizwan make a huge mistake

Channel 4 has launched a clip from Thursday night time’s episode of Taskmaster, which sees comic Mawaan Rizwan overlook a pivotal rule from one of many present’s quirky challenges.

Taken to an empty warehouse, the contestants are tasked with placing train balls into plastic hoops, whereas being strictly confined to a rubber dinghy on wheels.

To make issues tougher, they aren’t allowed to maneuver the hoops, that means they have to as an alternative focus their efforts on the cumbersome bouncy train balls.

Mawaan’s try is first up for judgement and sadly it’s not for a good cause; after struggling to steadiness all 5 balls aboard his dinghy whereas wiggling in direction of the distant hoops, he rethinks his technique, disastrously.

Take a look at the clip under:

“I ought to have introduced the hoops to… why didn’t I consider that earlier than?” Rizwan says, forgetting one of many guidelines that the uncompromising Taskmaster had set.

In spite of everything that effort, it’s a irritating error and appears more likely to result in disqualification from that exact problem; that’s, except Greg Davies relaxes his often unmerciful nature.

To learn the way Rizwan’s co-stars Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson, Daisy Might Cooper and Richard Herring fared within the problem, make certain to tune into the complete episode on Thursday night time.

Taskmaster continues tomorrow at 9pm on Channel 4.