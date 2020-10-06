Taskmaster contestant left Greg Davies “speechless” with how far they took a task in upcoming series

The tenth series of Taskmaster debuts on Channel 4 subsequent week, marking the leisure present’s first outing with the broadcaster, and judging by remarks by hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne, viewers are assured to see some outrageous moments.

Talking to Radio Instances journal this week, comic Davies revealed that one celeb contestant left him “speechless” in the upcoming series after going above and past to win a task.

On the subject of how far some contestants will go to win a problem, Davies stated: “There’s at all times a minimum of one event throughout a series the place we are able to’t imagine that somebody’s performed the factor they’ve performed. In the newest series we did, somebody genuinely left me speechless.”

His co-host and the present’s creator Horne added: “Yeah – with a life-changing factor that’s occurred.”

The Taskmaster line-up for the upcoming episodes contains This Nation’s Daisy Might Cooper, Benidorm’s Johnny Vegas, IT Crowd’s Katherine Parkinson, Two Weeks to Dwell’s Mawaan Rizwan and comic Richard Herring compete for the Taskmaster crown, though Davies didn’t reveal who it was that left him dumbstruck.

He continued: “Additionally, as comedians, the factor that they maintain on to is that they’ve spent a very long time discovering their comedian voice and are very in management of the persona that they provide up, but they simply can’t try this in Taskmaster.”

“And the outcomes are at all times pleasant. The individual I at all times cite is David Baddiel. You consider him as being fairly a lofty educational, however he will get dropped into Taskmaster, and the person’s a buffoon.”

Horne added: “It’s virtually at all times the upper the diploma, the more severe they are. Katherine Parkinson has received a classics diploma from Cambridge but is an fool – in the very best method.”

The panel present, which challenges varied comedians to finish a series of weird duties in a bid to impress Taskmaster Davies, has seen a variety of hilarious moments over the past 5 years, from Josh Widdicombe tattooing Davies’ identify on his foot for one task in the primary series, to Joe Wilkinson gifting the Mayor of Chesham 42 Calippos in season two.

Taskmaster lately moved to Channel 4, after 9 series at Dave, though Davies informed RadioTimes.com in February that “it’ll be very a lot the identical present“.

Series 10 of Taskmaster begins on Channel 4 on Thursday fifteenth October. For those who’re on the lookout for one thing to observe, take a look at our TV Information.