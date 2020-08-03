Taskmaster is now available in the US – here’s where to watch

Hit comedy sequence Taskmaster has been going from energy to energy because it debuted 5 years in the past – and now US audiences will likely be ready to take pleasure in the enjoyable and video games too, with the Greg Davies-hosted present having been made available on American community The CW.

The programme, which beat off competitors from the likes of The Graham Norton Present and The Final Leg to win the Virgin Media BAFTA for greatest comedy leisure programme, has been broadcast on Dave since 2015.

The tenth sequence of the present will likely be making the transfer to Channel Four when it begins this Autumn. With American audiences now ready to view earlier episodes, it appears that evidently the problem present is solely going to proceed rising.

Taskmaster sees a panel of comedians handed a spread of challenges by Greg Davies and his assistant (and the present’s creator) Alex Horne, earlier than Davies elects a winner for every problem – with an general winner topped at the finish of every sequence.

Earlier winners of the present have included Bob Mortimer, Josh Widdicombe, Liza Tarbuck, Katherine Ryan and, most not too long ago, Ed Gamble, whereas different contestants have included a few of the greatest names in UK comedy.

The upcoming run will see Daisy Might Cooper, Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson, Mawaan Rizwan and Richard Herring battle it out to be topped champions – and in accordance to Davies and Horne the change to a brand new channel gained’t change the present all that a lot.

Talking to Digital Spy, Davies mentioned, “There gained’t be many adjustments. I imagine Alex promised that, after we made the determination that we’d go to one other channel, it’s the similar present.

“Clearly COVID has had a little bit of an affect on the means we filmed this most up-to-date sequence however the present stays the present.”

Sequence 10 of Taskmaster will likely be broadcast on Channel 4 in Autumn 2020 – discover out what else to watch with our TV Information