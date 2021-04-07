Taskmaster is relentless in latest Black Widow trailer

After many rumors and various leaks, finally Black widow It will be released on July 9, 2021. In addition, at the end of last March, it was confirmed that the film will arrive simultaneously at Disney + and cinemas.

The fact is that, to compensate for the new delay, Marvel has given us a new trailer for the long-awaited solo film of the beloved character of Scarlett Johansson. You can see it below these lines. And as you will appreciate, it is an advance in which Taskmaster shines a lot, showing what he is capable of to comic book fans.

There are few moments in the trailer in which Taskmaster appears in full action, but what you can see is quite spectacular. However, the trailer also allows you to see more about the context of Black Widow in the film.

For example, with phrases that make clear the approach that the film will have, by telling us things about the character that we do not know: “You don’t know everything about me. I have lived many lives before I was an Avenger. Before I had this family. I made mistakes choosing between what the world wants you to be and who you are.”.

In any case, the video shows us both Romanoff herself, and Yelena Belova (played by actress Florence Pugh). We even see how they face each other. In addition, the trailer also has a small moment of glory for Red Guardian, the character of David Harbor.

Regarding Taskmaster, we can see him attack with his bow of explosive arrows. And he highlights the great speed he has despite his robust suit. Without going any further, he throws Romanoff into the air with ease. And above, in an epic combat at high altitude.

What about you? What did you think of the trailer? Send us your comments. We read you carefully.