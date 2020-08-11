‘Taskmaster’ Moved to CW Seed Streaming Service

After unceremoniously pulling “Taskmaster” from it schedule after solely a single episode, the CW has discovered a brand new residence for the U.Okay. acquisition.

Selection has realized that the total 10 episodes (sequence eight within the U.Okay.) of “Taskmaster” which the CW acquired will now be out there to stream without cost on its CW Seed streaming service.

The transfer comes lower than per week after “Taskmaster” was dumped from the community’s Sunday schedule due horrible debut rankings.

Hosted by comic Greg Davies and creator Alex Horne (who act because the titular taskmaster and the taskmaster’s assistant respectively), the present debuted to a 0.1 ranking amongst adults 18-49 and solely 212,000 viewers. Whereas a 0.1 isn’t essentially a disastrous quantity as compared with CW’s different summer time fare (its lead-in, Canadian acquisition “Fridge Wars,” scored the identical ranking), that complete viewership determine is without doubt one of the lowest CW has managed in what’s a chilly summer time for broadcast TV rankings total.

Regardless of its inauspicious U.S. debut, “Taskmaster” has been an plain success throughout the pond, operating for 9 seasons on Dave, earlier than it was snapped up by Channel four final 12 months. Coincidentally, the present received the BAFTA for greatest comedy leisure programme lower than per week earlier than it was dumped by CW.

As a replacement, CW is airing reruns of the fifteenth and remaining season of “Supernatural,” forward of the debut of its final episodes within the fall.

“Taskmaster” sees Davies and Horne subject easy comedic and weird duties to 5 common contestants – often comedians. Every job is designed to encourage the gamers to suppose laterally and creatively. The sequence hails from Avalon, and is government produced by Horne, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, James Taylor, Jon Thoday and Andy Devonshire. Hilary Rosen is an EP for UKTV.