Taskmaster series 10 | Greg Davies and Alex Horne on moving to C4

Greg Davies has all the time been large in comedy. He’s 6ft 8in. But on Taskmaster, the comic appears larger nonetheless, lording it over not solely the contestants on the daft panel present cum parlour sport, but in addition Alex Horne – the sidekick host who Davies offhandedly christened “Little Alex Horne” in an early series. The title caught and has turn out to be a operating gag on the prime of every episode.

It’s an ironic nickname (Horne is 6ft 2in) but sums up why Taskmaster is considered one of TV’s most refreshing comedies. It’s nonsensical, foolish and totally different from the rest on TV: comedians, equivalent to Frank Skinner, Richard Osman, Sally Phillips, Mel Giedroyc and Bob Mortimer, flounder as they try to win odd duties like “Accumulate essentially the most tears in an eggcup”, “Cheer up a former site visitors warden”, or “Do essentially the most preposterous factor with a chickpea”, all in a bid to win factors from the Taskmaster, Davies. It’s this distinctiveness that little doubt helped it beat The Graham Norton Present, The Final Leg and The Rangana-tion this 12 months to win the BAFTA for greatest comedy leisure programme. There’s actually nothing else fairly prefer it on TV.

Davies, 52, will likely be acquainted from his TV appearances in comedies like Cuckoo and Man Down, however the instructor turned slapstick comedian is greatest often called Mr Gilbert, the headmaster in The Inbetweeners. Horne, 42, is greatest identified for his musical selection act, The Horne Part, and in addition to being the main focus of Davies’s ire on Taskmaster, he’s additionally the present’s creator.

You would be forgiven for not having seen Taskmaster. Having aired on UKTV channel Dave for 5 years, it steadily constructed up a loyal fandom of greater than 1,000,000 viewers per week and turned a cult hit with a devoted following. Now it has the possibility to attain a wider viewers for its tenth series, moving to Channel 4 after a deal was signed for the broadcaster to make six series of the present throughout the following three years.

It’s come a good distance from the preliminary thought Horne had in 2009 when he set 20 comedians month-to-month duties over the course of a 12 months, culminating within the inaugural Taskmaster present on the Edinburgh Pageant in 2010. Manufacturing firm Avalon and Horne subsequently pitched it to broadcasters (Channel 4 included), and whereas most didn’t have the boldness to fee it, Dave noticed one thing in it. The title Taskmaster caught, Davies was introduced on board and there have since been greater than 70 episodes, a guide and even a board sport.

Right here Davies and Horne inform Radio Instances about their off-screen relationship, how The Nice British Bake Off gave them the boldness to transfer channel, and if there’s life after Taskmaster…

One of many issues Taskmaster followers love most in regards to the present is the irritable, cantankerous (but very humorous) dynamic between the 2 of you. How did that relationship develop?

Greg We did a pilot – a non-broadcast pilot – and the temporary was that I used to be simply going to be an overlord who was horrible to everyone. How that’s distilled down is I’m now much less horrible to everyone, however constantly terrible to Alex.

Alex Yeah, you most likely began off being fairly good to me. That’s utterly flipped.

Greg The dynamic has by some means morphed into all of my rage being channelled Alex’s manner.

Alex And within the pilot you had a cane, which type of appeared ridiculous instantly.

Greg With a gold “T” on it, yeah. As quickly as I sat down, I felt completely ridiculous. In order that didn’t make it previous the pilot.

Alex Our relationship positively felt straightforward straightaway. Folks all the time ask me how Greg got here up with the “Little Alex Horne” nickname, and if it was a part of a grand plan. However there was no reminiscence of that. He simply began saying it.

Greg Lots of it occurred within the second, you realize? You’re in entrance of an viewers and your synapses are firing away!

Do you keep in mind the primary time that you just each met?

Greg I actually can’t keep in mind the place it was.

Alex I’ve acquired one reminiscence. My first reminiscence of you, Greg, was… we did a gig at a college – the farmer’s college in Wales.

Greg Oh, God. The agricultural faculty?

Alex Yeah. And you probably did fairly nicely. I believe I may need been the compere, however we didn’t know one another very nicely till this present.

Greg Not likely in any respect. I imply, let’s get to the purpose: there was no relationship by any means.

It’s all of the extra extraordinary that you just’ve constructed such an satisfying on-screen relationship, in that case…

Greg Isn’t it? It’s unusual. As a result of there was nothing to begin with.

Alex Lower than nothing.

Greg And now there’s a simmering contempt that folks appear to get pleasure from!

(*10*)

Channel 4

How do you’re feeling being so entrenched on this “imply” persona, Greg?

Greg I believe that individuals who watch the present – and precisely the identical occurred once I was in The Inbetweeners – have shaped the misunderstanding that I’ve any real authority in life. It’s a pantomime authority; in actual life I’m shambolic, so it’s preposterous. However individuals like to be advised off and put of their place, and actively ask me to inform them off – on-line and in individual.

Do you simply get lots of sympathy, Alex?

Alex No. I believe individuals have a tendency to be on Greg’s facet and take part. Lots of people shout “Little Alex!” at me. And in actual life, I’m truly fairly authoritative and strict.

Greg He’s! I’ve seen him. I’ve seen him in motion throughout the household. He’s an ogre.

Alex [laughs] I get individuals utilizing my admin abilities to attempt to principally plan their wedding ceremony or stag night time. They are saying, “Are you able to simply provide you with six duties for us on our hen night time?”

Greg There’s little doubt that you just get the worst deal when it comes to followers of the present. “Are you able to do an unlimited logical job?” And all I get is: “Will you be horrible to me?”

Have you ever turn out to be pals away from the present, too?

Alex We lead fairly totally different lives, as a result of I’m in a home within the countryside, doing the varsity run – and Greg’s in a flat in London and has extra of a single life-style. He’s been to mine and seen the youngsters and stuff, and I actually love going to his flat. It’s good not to have to speak about youngsters on a regular basis.

Greg I’m simply so filled with bluster in contrast to Alex. He’s an actual doer, but I believe I’m a little bit of a foghorn by comparability. It’s an unlikely friendship. Do you suppose we might have discovered one another with out Taskmaster, Alex?

Alex No.

Greg I don’t, both…

Alex Greg retains inviting me to go on vacation with him, and I maintain saying no, however I believe, quickly, it’s going to occur.

Greg I don’t know whether or not I maintain inviting you [laughs]. I believe there might have been one invitation.

Alex I reckon it’s double that.

(*10*)

Are contestants ever genuinely indignant about not solely the duties but in addition Greg’s scoring?

Alex Undoubtedly on the judging. I believe within the duties, they know the deal. However within the studio… Greg in the latest series we filmed, there was one contentious determination that had to be made, and for the primary time ever, I handed it over to Alex as a result of I needed him to style the stress of what it’s like to have to make these selections. He hated it.

Alex I used to be additionally very weak and went for the simple choice moderately than the right choice.

Greg Very not often do individuals get genuinely indignant, however there’s actually been greater than two events the place individuals had been genuinely cross with me.

Alex Two issues occur lots, which is Greg writing down on his card and exhibiting me, “I believe I acquired that incorrect” instantly after, or writing down on his card, “That individual’s actually cross with me”.

Greg If individuals don’t spend money on it, and if we didn’t spend money on it, it wouldn’t work as nicely. I’m genuinely burdened if there’s a contentious determination, and I’ve to make the precise name, or I really feel that I’ve made the incorrect name. Whereas I’m within the studio, I actually do beat myself up about I imply, as quickly as I’m within the automotive residence, clearly I put issues in perspective [laughs].

Alex And a lot of the comedians snap out of it instantly and go, “Oh my God, I don’t know what’s simply occurred there.”

Greg Most. Most.

Greg, Josh Widdicombe had your title tattooed on his foot throughout a job in series one. Are you always stunned at how far the comedians will go?

Greg At all times. There’s all the time a minimum of one event throughout a series the place we are able to’t consider that somebody’s achieved the factor they’ve achieved. In the latest series we did, somebody genuinely left me speechless.

Alex Yeah – with a life-changing factor that’s occurred.

Greg Additionally, as comedians, the factor that they maintain on to is that they’ve spent a very long time discovering their comedian voice and are very answerable for the persona that they provide up, but they simply can’t do this in Taskmaster. And the outcomes are all the time pleasant. The individual I all the time cite is David Baddiel. You consider him as being fairly a lofty tutorial, however he will get dropped into Taskmaster, and the person’s a buffoon.

Alex It’s nearly all the time the upper the diploma, the more serious they’re. Katherine Parkinson has acquired a classics diploma from Cambridge but is an fool – in the absolute best manner.

Was it laborious to depart the channel that had backed you from the beginning? Did it really feel like a messy divorce?



Alex Yeah. It was fairly horrible… But it surely’s fantastic. It was all very amicable. It was only a bit unhappy, like several type of breakup, actually. Particularly a breakup the place they will see the brand new companion, and the brand new companion is a bit larger than them. It’s positively awkward. However after the BAFTA win, we had been on a Zoom name with Dave, and it was all beautiful. That was a very nice manner to mark what we had achieved collectively, I suppose.

Greg There’s no animosity in any respect; genuinely, there isn’t. They had been simply great about it.

Alex They wished us nicely, and perceive that it’d be an odd determination not to transfer to an even bigger channel if it was supplied. I’m hoping followers will likely be in a position to share it extra with their mates, like my mum who can’t discover UKTV. Simply being on terrestrial ought to make it simpler to discover.

Did Bake Off’s transfer to Channel 4 offer you trigger for concern – or confidence? Some Bake Off followers have by no means forgiven them…

Alex Channel 4 had been very reassuring. A number of our crew work on Bake Off as nicely, and they stated Channel 4 had been nice and allow them to get on with it.

Greg We weren’t as contentious a transfer, you realize? There have been some large adjustments of personnel and all kinds of issues in Bake Off, so I believe it felt extra dramatic. This, to us, simply felt like fairly a pure development.

Not like earlier series, this run was filmed with no studio viewers, due to coronavirus restrictions. Did you contemplate suspending it?

Alex We thought-about every little thing, actually. For some time, it regarded like it might all have to be over Zoom on screens, which might have been an actual disgrace. We had been all examined on a regular basis, and we talked about if somebody examined constructive, would we have now a stand-in? Would we have now them on Zoom from residence? We talked about having an viewers exterior, like Henman Hill [at Wimbledon], however we thought it wouldn’t work.

Greg It was a unique dynamic within the studio. Nicely, I’m positive Johnny [Vegas] wouldn’t thoughts me saying that he stated he’s glad there isn’t an viewers there, as a result of he didn’t play up to them as a lot. I believe that’s true of all of us.

Now you’ve created an award-winning double act, have you ever thought-about doing different initiatives collectively? Is there life after Taskmaster?

Alex We’re all the time nattering about it.

Greg We’ve had concepts about it, but it surely feels that whereas Taskmaster is operating, that’s as a lot of one another as we want. I hope we do go on to do one thing totally different, although. And we’d need no matter comes subsequent to be sufficiently difficult, and not simply to plonk our dynamic into one thing that’s acquainted. However in the meanwhile, we’re each simply loving this. I believe it was Dale Winton who stated, “Don’t stop the hit.”

Alex And I believe we want Taskmaster to come to its pure finish. At any time when that’s…

Taskmaster begins Thursday fifteenth October on Channel 4 at 9pm.